Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,836 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 524,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,102.64. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,248 shares of company stock worth $10,817,436 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

