Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,405 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $218,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAC stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $197.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $3.7626 dividend. This represents a $15.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Stories

