Contrasting Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) & Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor and Travis Perkins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 12 5 0 2.16 Travis Perkins 0 0 0 0 0.00

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus price target of $104.37, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.40 billion 2.74 $245.98 million $1.80 62.34 Travis Perkins $6.05 billion N/A $47.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares Floor & Decor and Travis Perkins”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Floor & Decor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travis Perkins.

Volatility and Risk

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.45% 9.69% 4.10% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Travis Perkins on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and homeowners. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.