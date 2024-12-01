Contrasting Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) & Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Gogo has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gogo alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $404.72 million 2.50 $145.68 million $0.43 18.67 Antelope Enterprise $72.10 million 0.04 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gogo and Antelope Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Antelope Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Antelope Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 13.94% 121.96% 7.91% Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gogo and Antelope Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 0 2 1 0 2.33 Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gogo presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Antelope Enterprise.

Summary

Gogo beats Antelope Enterprise on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

About Antelope Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.