Contrasting KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Goal Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Goal Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Goal Acquisitions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.32 $1.00 billion $1.03 25.20 Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Goal Acquisitions.

This table compares KONE Oyj and Goal Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.98% 39.77% 11.49% Goal Acquisitions N/A N/A -35.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KONE Oyj and Goal Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00 Goal Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goal Acquisitions has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Goal Acquisitions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

