Contrasting Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) & International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -140.28% -105.76% International Stem Cell -6.80% N/A -10.77%

Volatility & Risk

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.5% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 1.12 -$12.54 million ($8.17) -0.18 International Stem Cell $7.79 million N/A -$130,000.00 ($0.08) -1.17

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. International Stem Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Stem Cell beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury. The company also offers anti-aging skin care products, including ProPlus Advanced Defense Complex, ProPlus Advanced Recovery Complex, ProPlus Eye Firming Complex, ProPlus Neck Firming Complex, ProPlus Advanced Aqueous Treatment, ProPlus Collagen Booster, ProPlus Elastin Booster, and ProPlus Brightening Toner. In addition, it provides human cell culture products comprising human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. Its human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. International Stem Cell Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

