Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

