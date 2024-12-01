Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $215.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

