Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Up 65.5% in November

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELZ opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.01. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.45% of Creative Medical Technology worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

