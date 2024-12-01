Critical Analysis: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) & Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Foghorn Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.25%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.70%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Foghorn Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -357.53% N/A -30.98% Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $34.15 million 13.01 -$98.43 million ($1.92) -4.16 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.61) -9.74

Tyra Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foghorn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats Foghorn Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It develops FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM that is in phase I for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing therapies for mutant cancers, such as Non-Small Cell Lung, bladder, endometrial, colorectal, and melanoma cancers; and dependent cancers, including prostate cancer and diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and Eli Lilly and Company for developing FHD-909, a selective ATPase inhibitor of BRM. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

