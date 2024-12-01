Critical Review: Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Aeries Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.48 million 2.37 $1.07 million ($0.86) -1.27 Aeries Technology $72.85 million 0.58 $15.66 million $0.47 2.02

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeries Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -244.59% -119.86% -88.60% Aeries Technology -3.60% -3.80% -5.19%

Summary

Aeries Technology beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital



Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Aeries Technology



Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

