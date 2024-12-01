Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

