CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $347.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

CRWD stock opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.08. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

