CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $420.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.08. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

