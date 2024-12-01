CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

