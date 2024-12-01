CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,530 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in CSX by 260.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 166,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

