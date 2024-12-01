Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 18.8 %

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

