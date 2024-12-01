Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,351 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Burney Co. raised its position in ABM Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $57.17 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 46.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABM

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.