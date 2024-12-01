Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,972 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVT opened at $30.97 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,011.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVT. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

