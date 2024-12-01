Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in NMI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NMI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $42.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NMI Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Further Reading
