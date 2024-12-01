Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 526 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 486.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MSA Safety by 985.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $173.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $160.02 and a one year high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

