Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,117.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

