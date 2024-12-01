Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,401.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 673,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 654,136 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 238,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in LTC Properties by 180.4% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.90.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.