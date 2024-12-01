Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,207 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,599,348.30. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

UMH opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.54%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

