Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,717 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 171,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 689,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,573,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

