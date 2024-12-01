Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $157.94 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.58.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.