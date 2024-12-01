Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,100 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

