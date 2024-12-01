Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $84.71 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,099.52. This represents a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,540.32. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,439 shares of company stock worth $11,576,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

