Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Uniti Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.91 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNIT

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.