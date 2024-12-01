Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 102.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. China Renaissance downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

