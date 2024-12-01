Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $958,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 603,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 166,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Getty Realty by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

