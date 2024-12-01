Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $558,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

