Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 109.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Melius raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

ACI stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

