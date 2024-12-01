Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 847,161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 665.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 545,371 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,753,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 23.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,775,000 after acquiring an additional 402,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

