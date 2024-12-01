Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tapestry by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

