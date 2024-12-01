Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $435,000 Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bruker by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Bruker’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.