Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

