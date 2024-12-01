Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 28.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $164.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.