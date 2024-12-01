Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 39,000 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 6,833,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003,433 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.70.

Ambev stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

