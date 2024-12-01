Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 237.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 377.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at $17,390,760. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

