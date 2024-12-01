Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

LEG stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.33%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

