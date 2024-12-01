Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 139.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after buying an additional 2,802,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coupang by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 229.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 687,700 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,559,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,726,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,652,265.84. The trade was a 1.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,940,000. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

