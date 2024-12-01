Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $7.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Benchmark dropped their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 558,964 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

