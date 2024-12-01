Desjardins Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$61.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.14.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$48.67 and a one year high of C$64.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

