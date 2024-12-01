Desjardins Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$61.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.14.
Get Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.0 %
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.