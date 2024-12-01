Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHIL opened at $165.35 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $450.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,327.12. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.07, for a total value of $171,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,330. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

