Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stake Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.18% of Docebo worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Docebo Stock Up 1.0 %

DCBO stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.41.

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.