Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 40,042 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,042 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,986 shares of company stock valued at $240,602,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

