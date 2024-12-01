Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,555 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Sportradar Group stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

