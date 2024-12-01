Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 2,654 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 135,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.68%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

