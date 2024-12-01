Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after purchasing an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 123.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 30.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National HealthCare

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,327.47. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.